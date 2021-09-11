Ronaldo Thrilled To Resume Goal Scoring In ‘Margical Theatre of Dreams’

Cristiano Ronaldo is thrilled to score two goals for Manchester United against Newcastle at the Old Trafford on Saturday and says it’s a reminder to him that the stadium is renowned as the ‘Theatre of Dreams’.

Ronaldo marked his return to United in a breezy fashion by scoring two goals on 45 and 62 minutes to help the Red Devils thrash Newcastle 4-1. Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard netted the other two goals for United on 80 and 92 minutes respectively. The visitor’s lone goal was scored by Javier Manquillo on 56 minutes.

Ronaldo took to his Instagram page after the game to express his inspiration playing once again in front of an amazing supporters inside the iconic Manchester United home ground – the Old Trafford.

“My return to Old Trafford was just a brief reminder of why this stadium is known as the Theater of Dreams. For me, it has always been a magical place where you can achieve everything you set your mind…