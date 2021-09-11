‘Unbelievable Comeback’ – Oliseh Hails Ronaldo After Netting Brace In EPL Return 

Former Nigeria international Sunday Oliseh has described Cristiano Ronaldo’s return as unbelievable, after the Portuguese bagged a brace in his second Premier League debut in Manchester United’s 4-1 win against Newcastle United.

Ronaldo, who made his long awaited return by scoring twice as the Red Devils saw off the Magpies at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The five-time World Player of the Year opened the scoring late in the first half before restoring United’s lead after Javier Maquillo equalised for Newcastle.

Also Read: Niger Tornadoes, Gombe United Secure Promotion To The NPFL

Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard scored United’s third and fourth goals respectively to make it a memorable afternoon for the home faithfuls.

The win means United are top in the league table on 10 points just a point above champions Manchester City.

And reacting to Ronaldo’s impressive performance on his return, Oliseh wrote on his Twitter handle:”Unbelievable Comeback! World-class 36 yrs and 7…