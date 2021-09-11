Why Norwich Will Shock Arsenal At Emirate -Parlour

Former Arsenal star, Ray Parlour has predicted that Norwich could shock the Gunners at the Emirate Stadium.

Parlour stated this in an interview with talkSPORT,

Parlour said given the state Arteta’s side is in, newly-promoted Norwich will go into the contest on Saturday confident of getting a result.

It is the club’s worst start to a league season for 118 years, and

“If you were Norwich you’d get right at them for the first 15 minutes,” Parlour told talkSPORT. “If Norwich score first, it’s going to be a different atmosphere.

“You can imagine the supporters getting on their backs. I hope it doesn’t happen because I really want them to do well but I’m worried that if Norwich do come out of the traps and get the first goal I’m worried that it’ll turn into an atmosphere which is not good to play in.

“(Arsenal are) well away from that top four at the moment, we all…