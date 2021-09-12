Aisha Buhari Cup To Serve As FIFA Ranking Tournament

World football –governing body, FIFA has confirmed that the maiden edition of the Aisha Buhari Invitational Tournament taking place in the City of Lagos 15th – 21st September will be employed for ranking of participating teams.

This much was contained in a letter sent to the Director of Organization of the ABC, Ms Aisha Falode on 6th September 2021 and signed by Sara Booth (MBE), Head of Competitions (Women’s Football Division).

The letter read, inter alia: “We are working very closely with CAF on this particular topic as we want to make sure that all African teams that are playing friendly matches are eligible for ranking points.”

FIFA has also given the Local Organizing Committee authorization to go ahead and stage the one-week tournament which holds at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena and Agege Stadium.

Hosts Nigeria, Cameroon, South Africa, Mali, Ghana and Morocco are the six teams who will…