‘Amusan’s DL Feat A Sign Of New Dawn For Nigerian Athletics’

Athletics Federation of Nigeria president Tonobock Okowa says Tobi Amusan’s historic feat at the Diamond League final in Zurich last Thursday is the perfect way to close what has been a glorious year for Nigerian track and field.

Amusan made history as the first Nigerian, man or woman, to be crowned Diamond League champion after winning the 100m hurdles race at the Weltklasse Diamond League meeting in Zurich .

The 24 year old also set a new 12.42 seconds African record in addition to winning the USD 30,000 top prize money and securing qualification for the World Athletics Championships in Oregon,USA next year.

“Tobi has proved she is one of the best sprint hurdlers in the world and has made up for not making the podium at the Tokyo Olympics,” said Okowa who has personally congratulated the reigning African and Commonwealth 100m hurdles queen.

“Tobi’s feat is a continuation of the positive developments we have…