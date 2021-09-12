CAFCL: Akwa Utd Secure Slim Win Against Belouizdad; Rivers Utd Beat Young Africans Away

Friday Ubong scored a late winner as Akwa United secured a slim 1-0 win against Algerian side CR Belouizdad in the first leg of the CAF Champions League preliminary round clash at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Sunday.

The hosts dominated play but wasted a number of goal scoring opportunities in the game.

Ubong unleashed a powerful shot four minutes from time to hand the Promise Keepers a crucial advantage going into the second leg next week.

In another CAF Champions League game, Rivers United beat Tanzania’s Young Africans 1-0 away at the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium, Dar es Salaam.

Samuel Omodumuke scored the winning goal for the visitors in the 52nd minute.

The return leg will take place next week Sunday at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt.

