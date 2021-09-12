Collins Paderborn Miss Chance To Go Top After Home Loss To Schalke

Jamilu Collins and his Paderborn teammates missed the chance to go top in the Bundesliga 2 (German second division), after they lost 1-0 at home to Schalke 04 on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

Paderborn needed to win to usurp leaders Jahn Regensburg who have 13 points, two points above Collins’ side.

But Simon Terodde’s 63rd minute goal, secured the win for Schalke.

Prior to Sunday’s game, Paderborn had gone on a four-game winning streak.

Collins was in action for 90 minutes in the game which was his sixth of the season.

Paderborn are second on 11 points on the log after six round of games played.

By James Agberebi

