Dennis Beats Etebo, Sarr To Watford Player Of The Month Award

Nigeria forward Emmanuel Dennis has been voted Watford’s Player of the Month for August, Completesports.com reports.

Dennis picked the award ahead of his international teammate Oghenekaro Etebo and Senegal striker Ismaila.

A summer arrival from Belgian Pro League side, Club Brugge, the versatile winger

wasted no time in endearing himself to the Vicarage Road faithful notching the opening goal against Aston Villa on the first day of the season.

Having also contributed an assist in that electrifying 3-2 victory, he went on to make three further appearances in August, completing 90 minutes against Brighton and Tottenham Hotspurs, as well as half a game in the Carabao Cup win over Crystal Palace.

He clinched the award with 46 per cent of the overall vote.

