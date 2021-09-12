Eredivisie Star Ruled Out For Weeks After Breaking Jaw Eating Carrot 

A Swedish footballer who plays for Heerenveen in the Dutch Eredivisie, Rami Kaib has been ruled out of action for weeks – after breaking his jaw eating a carrot.

Kaib had already taken a knock during a league match for Heerenven.

But then he sustained the shock blow when getting his veggies in.

Omrop Fryslan reporter Roelof de Vries told RTV Noord: “Kaib got a big knock on his jaw during a game a while ago.

Also Read: CAFCL: Akwa Utd Secure Slim Win Against Belouizdad; Rivers Utd Beat Young Africans Away

“He just continued training, and of course eating.

“Well, he ate a carrot and that carrot was quite hard.

“And then, crack – broken jaw. A carrot!”

The 24-year-old started Heerenveen’s opening two Eredivisie fixtures of this season – the wins over Go Ahead Eagles and Waalwijk.

But the former Sweden Under-19 international left-back – who joined from Elfsborg in his homeland in January – has been forced to sit on the sidelines until the bizarre fracture heals.

It would…