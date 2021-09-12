How I Stepped In To Stop Ronaldo From Signing For Man City -Ferguson

Sir Alex Ferguson has confirmed Manchester United has disclosed how the Red Devils beat Manchester City to sign Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo looked to be on his way to Pep Guardiola’s side before United stepped in to secure a sensational deadline day move for the former Juventus and Real Madrid star.

Ferguson also highlighted the many parties at Old Trafford were involved in bringing the five-time Ballon d’Or winner back to the club for the first time in 12 years.

Recall that Ronaldo struck twice in victory over Newcastle United for Saturday’s personal ‘second’ United debut.

“I couldn’t imagine him playing for Manchester City – I don’t think anybody could,” Ferguson told Viaplay.

“That’s why we made steps to ensure that he came here. The club then followed him well, I spoke to the Glazers, and then it was done. A lot of people played their part,” said the legendary Scot.

“I contributed a bit, but really…