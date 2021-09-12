Messi, Ronaldo Ahead Of Me In Terms Trophies Not Abilities

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic claims he is “the best player in the world” – insisting Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are ahead of him in terms of silverware but not ability.

Messi and Ronaldo who are widely regarded as the best on the planet have carved up 11 of the last 12 Ballon d’Or awards between them, with the Argentine leading on six while his Portuguese counterpart is one behind him.

Ibrahimovic has never won the prize, despite having been nominated 11 times – but says: “If anything it’s the Ballon d’Or that is missing me.”

The Swede believes he is the best in the world, saying he has just as much quality as Ronaldo or Messi.

“If we are talking about intrinsic quality, then they have nothing more than me,” Ibrahimovic told a press conference, cited by Football Italia.

“If we consider trophies, then yes, I didn’t win the Champions League.”

Asked…