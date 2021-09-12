Mindgames Scrabble Premier League Finale Rolls Into Lagos

The finale weekend of this season’s Mindgames Scrabble Premier League begins this coming weekend in Lagos with all 22 clubs in Division A & B playing for top places in the glamourous competition.

The championship, which is divided into divisions A and B, will feature 12 teams, including Airpop Alpha, Blazers, Brainiacs, Bulldozers, Gracious Pickers, Hurricanes as well as Lekki Bombers, Lusty Seniors, Olowoyeye Predators, Phoenix, Supreme and Lekena Drones.

The 10 teams in Division B are Airpop Falcons, Anagrammers, Aries, Brain Teasers, D. Warriors, Encore Flamingos.

Others are: FPC Titans, High Flyers, Indomitable and Merry-ers.

Most of the foreign-based players have already arrived while others have also booked their flights for the two-day grand tournament which runs from the 17 to 18 of this month.

Over six millions naira in cash prizes and awards will be won by successful teams and individuals.

Scrabble enthusiasts have heaped appreciation on the doggedness of the organisers,…