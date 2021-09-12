Okoye Helps Sparta Rotterdam Secure First Win Of Season

Maduka Okoye was in goal as Sparta Rotterdam secured their first win in theEredivisie this season, after defeating Fortuna Sittard 3-1 on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

Going into Sunday’s fixture, Okoye’s Sparta Rotterdam were winless in their opening three games (two defeats, one draw).

But it was a different ball game against Fortuna Sittard as Sparta got off the mark.

They took the lead in the 21st minute through Bryan Smeets before Lennart Thy made it 2-0 on 29 minutes.

Fortune pulled a goal back through Mats Seuntjens on 49 minutes but in the 73rd minute Emanuel Emegha made sure of the points after getting the third goal for Sparta.

The win saw Sparta move out of the relegation zone to 14th position in the 18-team league table.

Up next for the Sparta is another home fixture this time against NEC, on Friday September 17.



By James Agberebi

