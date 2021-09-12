Salah Nets 100th EPL Goal As Liverpool Thrash Leeds United

Liverpool maintained their unbeaten run to the start of the Premier League as the Reds thrashed Leeds United 3-0 at Elland Road on Sunday.

Goals from Mohammed Salah, Fabinho and Sadio Mane was enough to pick the maximum point and move the team third on the Premier League table on 10 points.

Mo Salah’s 100th Premier League goal opened the scoring, with Fabinho doubling the lead soon after half-time, before Leeds had Pascal Struijk sent off for a challenge on Elliott that saw the midfielder stretchered off while receiving oxygen.

Sadio Mane, who missed a hatful of chances to add to the scoreline, eventually made it three during a lengthy period of stoppage time due to the Elliott injury.

The Reds Turn their attention to this midweek Champions League.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published,…