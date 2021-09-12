Serie A: David Okereke Opens Venezia Goal Account

Nigeria forward David Okereke scored his first goal of the season as Venezia secured a 2-1 away win against Empoli in their Serie A clash at the Stadio Carlo Castellani on Saturday, reports Completesports.com.

It was Venezia’s first win of the campaign after two defeats from their opening two games.

Thomas Henry put Venezia ahead in the 13th minute.

Okereke doubled the visitors’ advantage with his first touch in the 68th minute few seconds after replacing Antonio Vacca.

The striker took on the Empoli defence right from his own half of the pitch, sprinted through on goal before he fired home with the left foot from the top of the box.

His colleague Tyronne Ebuehi was an unused substitute for Venezia in the game.

Nedim Bajrami reduced the deficit for the hosts from the spot a minute from time.

