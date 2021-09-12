Troost-Ekong Laments Watford’s Frustrating Home Loss To Wolves

William Troost-Ekong has expressed sadness following Watford’s 2-0 home defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday.

An own goal from Troost-Ekong’s defensive partner Francisco Sierralta on 74 minutes and Hwang Hee-Chan in the 83rd minute, sealed the win for Wolves.

Watford have now lost their last three Premier League games with just one win which came in their opener against Aston Villa.

The defeat leaves the Hornets in 15th place in the league table.

And reacting to the defeat, Troost-Ekong however thanked the club fans while promising they will improve in subsequent games.

“Frustrating result to say the least. Thanks to all the fans at the Vic for the continuous support. We will keep working and improving.”

