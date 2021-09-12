‘We Are Happy He Is Still With Us’- Lorient Boss Lavishes Praise On ‘Match -Winner’ Moffi

FC Lorient manager Christophe Pelissier has heaped plaudits on Terem Moffi after the striker netted the winning goal in Friday’s league win against champions Lille, reports Completesports.com.

Moffi was named in the starting line-up few hours after returning from international duty with Nigeria and repaid his managers faith by grabbing an assist and a goal in the encounter.

“I don’t like to single out individual players, but he (Moffi) is a player who brings us a plus,”stated Pelissier.

“We are very happy that he is still with us.”

“When you have a player of this quality in your work force, you do not hesitate to start him, even if he has just returned from international duty.

The 22-year-old has scored two goals in five league appearances for Lorient this season.

