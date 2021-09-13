Akpeyi To Leave Kaizer Chiefs In January

Nigeria goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi is expected to leave South African club Kaizer Chiefs In January 2022, Completesports.com reports.

According to several reports, the 35-year-old will move to another club during the winter transfer window following a successful spell with the Amakhosi.

Akpeyi linked up with Chiefs from another South African club Chippa United in January 2019 penning a one-and-a-half year deal.

The former Warri Wolves goalkeeper signed a new two-year deal in January this year.

He is now expected to leave the Glamour Boys before the expiration of his contract in June 2022.

Akpeyi has made 25 league appearances for Kaizer Chiefs since arriving at the club.

