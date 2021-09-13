Akwa United Can Stun CR Belouizad In Algeria -Ikpeba

Former Super Eagles forward, Victor Ikpeba believes Akwa United has what it takes to stun Algeria champions, CR Belouizad in the second leg of the CAF Champions League.

Recall that Ubong Friday scored the only goal of the game in the 87th to give the Nigerian side a goal advantage to take to Algeria.

Speaking on Monday Night Football Programme on Supersports, the Atlanta Olympic gold medalist, stated that he was delighted with Akwa United victory over CR Belouizad.

Read Also: Barca Can Win Champions League Without Messi -Buquests

He believed that the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) title holder can shock the North African club of they improve themselves tactically.

“I think it’s a great result fro Akwa United. I am so happy for the team. I just hope they can improve themselves tactically to be able to overcome their north African counterpart.

“I believe Akwa United can shock CR Belouizad if they can concentrate for the whole of 90 minutes.”

Fastest Paying Betting…