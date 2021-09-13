Awaziem Marks Alanyaspor Debut With Winning Goal

Chidozie Awaziem marked his debut for Alanyaspor by scoring the only goal, in the 1-0 home win against Giresunspor in the Turkish Super Lig on Monday, Completesports.com reports.

Awaziem recently joined Alanyaspor from Portuguese Boavista on a season-long loan deal.

The Super Eagles defender got the only goal of the game in the 8th minute to secure the win.

Before Monday’s fixture against Giresunspor, Alanyaspor had lost their last two league games.

The win took them to 16th position on six points in the 20-team league table.

Awaziem and his teammates will face Turkish giants Galatasaray in their next game.

And in the Premier League, Alex Iwobi came on with just two minutes left in Everton’s 3-1 win against Burnley at Goodison Park.

With Everton already comfortably ahead, Iwobi was introduced for Demarai Gray.

Rafa Benitez’s side have now won three straight games and unbeaten in last five fixtures (four wins, one draw).

Ben Mee put…