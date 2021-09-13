Barca Can Win Champions League Without Messi -Buquests

Barçelona midfielder, Sergio Busquets ha expressed optimism that the team can win the UEFA Champions League without Lionel Messi.

Messi, who was a European champion on four occasions with Barça, left the club this summer after 21 years to join Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer as the Spanish giants were unable to agree terms on a new contract due to their difficult financial position.

The Spanish star in an interview with Eurosports, stated that the absence of Messi will only motivate the team to win the Champions League.

“It was an accumulation of emotions that were difficult to digest, but we have to try to change the story. We are at the beginning of the season and we’ll have to get used to playing without Leo.”

“Anything can happen in football. Chelsea won the Champions League last season and were not favourites,” Busquets added.

“We are here, excited and aware of the difficulty, but we have a lot of ambition…