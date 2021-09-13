How My Wife, Family Stood By Me When Results Was Not Going Arsenal’s Way -Arteta

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has thanked his wife foe standing by him during his difficult time with the Gunners this season.

Three Premier League games, three defeats. No points, no goals and nine conceded. Arsenal were at rock bottom; metaphorically and literally.

Saturday’s tense win over Norwich should help ease Arteta’s conflicted mind. It wasn’t convincing by any stretch of the imagination. But that didn’t really matter by the end as the Gunners’ season finally got off the mark courtesy of Aubameyang’s second-half tap-in.

Arteta cited the club’s Covid problems and, in fairness, he had a point — Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Ben White all contracted the virus. More importantly, those in the corridors of power at the Emirates also felt the illness that ravaged the squad during the opening weeks of the season was genuine mitigation for their dreadful start.

That said, Arteta was suffering — that is now clear. ‘You are upset with yourself,…