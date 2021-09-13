I Like Iwobi’s Character, Determination

Everton manager Rafa Benitez has praised Alex Iwobi’s character and determination after helping the Toffees beat Championship side Huddersfield in last month’s Carabao Cup.

Iwobi endured fitness problem during last month’s Cup clash with Huddersfield but impressed the Blues boss with his resilience.

Everton were drawing 1-1 with Huddersfield when Moise Kean was sent off just on the hour mark.

However, despite being seen to be limping, Iwobi remained on the field as Everton went on to win 2-1 thanks to Andros Townsend’s 79th minute winner.

Lauding Iwobi in his programme notes for Monday’s visit of Burnley, the Spanish coach said: “I want to say how much I liked the character and determination of Alex Iwobi when he was hurt against Huddersfield but stayed on the pitch to help his teammates.

“Tom Davies, too, had a problem in his quadriceps but kept working so hard.”

Iwobi has…