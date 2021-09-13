Ighalo Bags Brace Again As Al Shabab Secure First Win Of Season

Former Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo scored two goals to help Al Shabab defeat visiting Al Hazm 2-0, in the Saudi Arabia Pro League on Sunday night, Completesports.com reports.

It is Ighalo’s second brace of the season which took his tally to four goals after four games played.

Ighalo opened scoring as early as the 3rd minute before sealing the win with three minutes left.

It was Al Shabab’s first win of the season after losing two and drawing one of their opening three games.

The win took Al Shabab to 10th position in the 16-team league table in the Saudi Arabia topflight.

After four league games played so far, Ighalo is leading the top scorers chart.

By James Agberebi

