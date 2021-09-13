I’ve No Plans To Play In Premier League -Kjaer

AC Milan defender Simon Kjaer has revealed that he has no intention of playing in the Premier League in England.

Kjaer has been linked to clubs such as Arsenal and Tottenham during the summer transfer window.

However, he has reaffirmed his desire never to play in England.

“I have had my opportunities to go there, but it has never been the right thing for me. I have always liked a good climate and good food. Since I came down here when I was 19, it has always weighed incredibly high for me to be in the south.

“That was also why I went to Turkey and Spain so I could get challenges that lay in it.

“I have always been open to learning something new, but I am also a place where I want to do everything in the whole world to be there as long as possible, where the framework is right for me. So I have absolutely no plans to go to England.”

