Lagos Esports Forum To Represent Nigeria At 2021 Global Esports Games

The Lagos Esports Forum (LESF), a wholly private Esports organization is set to find gamers that will represent Nigeria at the inaugural Global Esports Games (GEG) billed for Singapore in December, 2021.

The Lagos Esports Forum (LESF), a member of the Global Esports Federation (GEF), got the nod of the GEF Secretariat and Organizing Committee to conduct the National qualifiers for Nigerian gamers to be represented at the games.

An elated Founder/CEO of the Lagos Esports Forum, Sayo Owolabi, expressed his delight at the opportunity to give gamers in Nigeria a chance at a global Esports showpiece and the unprecedented honour of spearheading the charge with the team at the Lagos Esports Forum.

Speaking further the GEF Commissions member confirmed Ife Akintaju will serve as the Technical Manager of the team and stated that the next 94 days in the build up to the Games promise to be an exciting one starting with the national selections later this month, followed by the Regional…