Napoli Sweating On Osimhen Fitness Ahead Leicester Trip

Napoli are monitoring the fitness of Victor Osimhen ahead of Thursday’s Europa League away trip to Leicester City, Completesports.com reports.

Osimhen suatained an injury in last Saturday’s home win against Juventus at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Luciano Spalleti’s men beat Juventus 2-0 with goals from Matteo Politano and Kalidou Koulibaly.

“At the training ground, the squad kicked off the session with a practice game using smaller goals, followed by group tactical work. Those who weren’t involved from the start in the defeat of Juventus then got stuck into a mini-match,”reads a a statement on the club’s official website.

“Dries Mertens and Faouzi Ghoulam trained with the group for the full session, while Diego Demme and Victor Osimhen had individual sessions outside.

“Stanislav Lobotka received treatment and did individual work outside, with Lorenzo Insigne training in the gym after he picked…