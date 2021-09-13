Odegaard Eyes Premier League, Champions League Titles At Arsenal

Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard has expressed his hopes of winning the Champions League and the Premier League with Arsenal.

Odegaard revealed his personal objectives after making his move from Real Madrid permanent.

The 22-year-old sealed a £30million switch to the Gunners this summer.

He has joined the club in the midst of a terrible run of form.

Mikel Arteta’s side ended a run of three straight defeats in the league before pipping Norwich 1-0 on Saturday.

But despite the club seemingly being in turmoil, the midfielder is optimistic for the future.

Asked for his personal objectives at Arsenal, Odegaard told Sky Sports: “To get the club up the table, at the top of the league and to fight for European football and trophies.

“We want to get back to European football this season, that would be important for the players for the club for the fans.

“And then hopefully, with time, win trophies, the…