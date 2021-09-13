Ukrainian Premier League side FC Rukh Lviv recently snapped up six Nigerian teenage stars from Super Stars Football Academy, Uyo.

They are Prince Chibueze(19), Ugochukwu Chikatara(20), Innocent Odoh(19), Michael Obamina(18), Chukwuemeka Nnabuihie(19), and Ekemini Effiong(18).

The players who put pen to paper on four years contract respectively were scouted by FC Rukh Lviv during the 2019 edition of Super Stars annual scouting tournament in Uyo but have been unable to travel since then due to Covid restrictions.

Reacting to the transfers, the President of Super Stars Football Academy, Hon Victor Apugo said he was confident the players will excel in Europe and will not find it difficult to adapt.

He said: “I’m delighted by the transfers. It has been in the works since 2019 but due to the pandemic they couldn’t travel. The fact that the club came back two years later to request for the players goes to show how talented they are and their value.

“As a club we wish them…