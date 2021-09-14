Barca Seek To End Bayern’s Four-Year Unbeaten Away Run In UCL

Barcelona and Bayern Munich kick-off their respective quests for Champions League glory with a blockbuster Group E clash at Camp Nou on Tuesday night.

The last time Barca and Bayern met was in 2020 where the Bayern destroyed the Catalans 8-2 and went on to win the competition.

Both teams have not met in the group stages since the 1998-99 campaign, where the Bavarian giants claimed a pair of 1-0 (home) and 2-1 (away) victories.

Barca will not only have to avenge the 8-2 humiliation in the hands of Bayern will also hope to inflict a first away defeat on them in four years.

Bayern have not suffered defeat on the road in Europe’s elite tournament since losing 3-0 at PSG in September 2017 – winning 14 and drawing four away from home since then – which represents the longest-ever unbeaten streak away from home in the Champions League.

And looking at injuries to the two sides, Barcelona’s attacking forces have…