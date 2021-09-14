Baresi AC Milan Legend : Tomori Has Real Quality

Legendary Italian and AC Milan defender Franco Baresi has described Fikayo Tomori as a player with real quality.

When asked by The Times for his thoughts on Fikayo Tomori who signed initially on loan from Chelsea and then permanently this summer, Baresi said:“Tomori has real quality. He’s really good at imposing himself, showing his aggression and his anticipation and concentration. He’s also very quick which is really important when recovering a ball.”

On Milan’s return to the Champions League after being away in seven years:“We can’t wait to play against the (Liverpool) in their beautiful stadium that is Anfield and before their fans.

“We are impatient to play there. We’re super happy to be back in the Champions League. It’s exhilarating to be in this important group [also with Atletico Madrid and Porto]. We’re excited to play these teams, and first up is Liverpool.”

During his illustrious…