Bonke Doubful For Malmo Champions League Clash Vs Juventus

Nigeria midfielder Innocent Bonke is doubtful for Malmo’s UEFA Champions League clash against Serie A club Juventus on Wednesday (today), Completesports.com reports.

Bonke sustained an unspecified injury in Malmo’s 1-1 away draw against IFK Norrkoping last Saturday.

Read Also: Villarreal Boss Emery Provides Update On Injured Chukwueze

It is not certain if he will feature against the Biaconerri who are without a win in their last three games.

The 25-year-old has been one of the top performers for Malmo in Europe this season.

He made his debut for Nigeria in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde last week.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.