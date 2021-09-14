Ejuke Voted CSKA Moscow Player Of The Month

Chidera Ejuke has been voted CSKA Moscow’s Player of the Month for July-August, Completesports.com reports.

According to the poll on the club’s official website, the Nigeria international won 44 percent of the vote.

Alan Dzagoev and goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev came second and third respectively.

Ejuke scored two goals and recorded one assist within the period.

The 23-year-old was named man of the match in CSKA Moscow’s 2-2 away draw against Arsenal Tula on Sunday.

He scored five goals in 25 league appearances for CSKA Moscow last season.

