Gbets Signs Partnership With Paarl Rocks Cricket Franchise

Gbets has formed a collaboration with the Paarl Rocks cricket team as part of its expansion plans.

Immediately following the announcement of a collaboration with the Goldrush Gaming Group’s sports betting division, the Gbets Rocks brand was renamed to the new Rocks franchise due to the cooperation.

Cricket Boland has signed an exclusive naming rights agreement with Gbets, a renowned sports betting division of Goldrush Gaming Group, for the club’s men’s cricket team. G-bets is a subsidiary of the Goldrush Gaming Group. There will be no delay in the implementation of the collaboration.

They are home to the Boland Rocks, a known cricket franchise with its headquarters in the Boland area of South Africa’s Western Cape province. There are a plethora of current and former Proteas internationals, as well as developing players who will undoubtedly become household names soon, among the franchise’s ranks of players.

According to Cricket Boland president Angelo Carolissen, “we have…