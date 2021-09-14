‘I Have Nothing To Do With Jerome Anymore

Ghanaian star Kevin-Prince Boateng has blasted his brother saying he wants nothing to do with him again after the former Bayern star was found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend recently.

Boateng recently appeared in a Munich court for a domestic violence incident that took place in 2018 while he was on holiday with his ex-girlfriend in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

The 2014 FIFA World Cup winner was found guilty and fined €1.8 million for his actions, although he managed to escape a jail sentence.

His brother Kevin-Prince has now insisted he wants nothing to do with him anymore.

“I’ve already distanced myself from Jerome [Boateng] for a long time,” he told Bild.

“I appreciate and respect German law. I despise violence against women.

“I don’t identify with the actions of my brother and therefore I have nothing to do with him anymore.”

