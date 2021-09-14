Iheanacho Unfazed With Substitute Role At Leicester City

Kelechi Iheanacho is unperturbed by his substitute role at Premier League club Leicester City this season.

The Nigeria international is yet to start a game for the Foxes this season despite scoring 19 goals last term.

Iheanacho has been used off the bench in City’s four Premier League fixtures for a total of 67 minutes of game-time.

“Of course I had a pretty good season at the end of last season, but honestly I am not bothered [about] what’s going on,” Iheanacho told BBC Sport Africa.



“Now we have new players come in and we have a big squad. We need everybody to win trophies and games.”

There is greater depth in attack this season, with the arrival of Zambia’s Patson Daka joining him in pushing club legend Vardy for a place.

“It’s going to be an important season and we have so many games and different competitions as well,” added Iheanacho, 24.

“There are other players on the bench in the same circumstances. I know…