Lewandowski Bags Brace As Bayern Outclass Barca At Nou Camp

Two goals from Robert Lewandowski and a solitary strike from Thomas Muller saw a dominant Bayern Munich thrash Barcelona 3-0 at the Nou Camp in Group E on Tuesday.

Barcelona have lost three consecutive home game in European competitions for the first time in their history (0-3 vs Juventus, 1-4 vs Paris Saint-Germain and 0-3 vs Bayern Munich).

Also, Barcelona have lost their opening match of a Champions League campaign for the first time since 1997-98 (2-3 vs. Newcastle).

Bayern controlled the game, with Muller scoring his seventh career goal against Barca courtesy of a 34th minute effort that found the net off Eric Garcia’s back.

Lewandowski made it 2-0 on 56 minutes with a typical predatory finish, poking his 74th Champions League goal into an empty net after Jamal Musiala’s drive had cannoned back off the post.

And in the 85th minute the Polish striker madr it 3-0 as he once again showed his talent in front of goal with a…