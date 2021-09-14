Mikel Celebrates Twin Daughters As They Turn 6

Former Super Eagles midfielder, Mikel John Obi has taken to social media to celebrate his twin daughters Mia and Ava as they turn 6-year-old today, 14th September 2021.

The 34-year-old excited dad took to his Instagram page to share pictures and a video of his daughters blowing out candles light as they make a wish. He also said he is proud to be their father.

He wrote; “Happy 6 birthday to my angels. So proud and so happy to see you two grow up to be the ladies you guys are and want to be strong, brave, full of confidence, and most importantly full of joy and happiness.

“I love you guys so so much and so lucky and proud to be your daddy..my world”.

