Not Featuring At Euro 2020 Has Made Chilwell Mentally Tired -Tuchel

Chelsea coach, Thomas Tuchel has blamed England manager, Gareth Southgate’s inability to feature Ben Chilwell at Euro 2020 to be mentally tired.

Chilwell, who has an excellent season for the Blues last season, winning the Champions League, was selected by Southgate but never tasted any action in Euros.

He was not also listed in the team’s 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers as well.

In an interview with Dailymail, Tuchel admitted that Chilwell has suffered from his summer of rejection by England.

‘It has absolutely been difficult for him and I think this is pretty normal,’ said Tuchel. ‘It was, for him, personally, a tough Euros because there were chances where he thought he could have played and he did not.’I know that it was a tough one because you feel he did everything to push the team. You feel as part of the team but you don’t feel it really if you don’t sweat it out on the pitch and you never wear the shirt and you are never really involved, it is a strange…