Remo Stars Coach Ogunmodede Set Join CD Feirense Coaching Crew

Remo Stars Football Club have announced that Coach Daniel Ogunmodede will be joining Portuguese side, CD Feirense as part of their Coaching Crew.

This comes after ensuring the club’s return to topflight football and in a bid to ensure a top development for our coaches Daniel Ogunmodede will be moving to Portugal to enhance his knowledge in the game and gather more experience in Europe.

Ogunmodede joined as an Assistant Coach and also the Head Coach of the Youth Team in 2015, and were runners-up in the Metro League played in Lagos. He was an assistant to Nduka Ugbade when the team had the first ever promotion into the Nigeria Professional Football League in 2016.

The club established a youth system in 2016, Daniel Ogunmodede was again called upon to head the academy, producing young talented players who traveled to Europe and some promoted into the senior side of the club under his watch.

Coach Ogunmodede also qualified the Youth Team of the club for the Federations Cup after…