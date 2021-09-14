Ronaldo Goal Not Enough As Man United Suffer Shock Loss

Cristiano Ronaldo got his third goal in two games for Manchester United but it was not enough, as the Red Devils suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Young Boys in their opening Champions League Group F match on Tuesday.

Three-and-a-half months on from losing the Europa League final to Villarreal on penalties, United were on course to return to continental action with a straightforward win after Ronaldo’s 13th minute opener.

The Portuguese’s 135th Champions League goal came as the returning forward equalled Iker Casillas’ appearance record in the competition, but the 36-year-old will want to forget his 177th match.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s 35th minute sending off for a rash challenge on Christopher Martins Pereira changed the dynamics of the game, as Young Boys struck twice in the second half to claim an unlikely win.

Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu equalized in the 66th minute before a dreadful Jesse Lingard backpass was pounced on by Theoson Siebatcheu who slotted home in the 95th minute.

And…