Ronaldo Set To equal Champions League Record Against Young Boys

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo is on the brink of equalling another Champions League record on Tuesday night.

Ronaldo marked his return to Old Trafford with a double against Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon, helping United to a 4-1 victory in the Premier League.

Attention now turns to the Champions League with the 36-year-old expected to make his second appearance for United in the space of three days.

Should the Portuguese superstar feature against Young Boys, he will equal Iker Casillas’s all-time record of 177 appearances in the competition.

Ronaldo was given his first match in the Champions League soon after signing for United ahead of the 2003-04 campaign.

The veteran forward also possesses the record for the most amount of goals, the first 15 of his total of 134 being netted while with United.

