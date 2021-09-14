St Johnstone Boss Hails ‘Great Signing’ Efe Ambrose

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson believes the signing of Celtic and Hibs cult hero Efe Ambrose is ‘great’ for the McDiarmid Park club.

Saints are still looking for their first win of the Scottish Premiership season after three draws and two defeats in their opening five matches. They’ve signed Ambrose following the end of his spell at Livingston. Ambrose has won the league with Celtic multiple times whole he enjoyed a fruitful stint at Easter Road before moving to West Lothian.

Read Also: Tomoi: AC Milan Ready For Liverpool Test

Davidson believes his experience will help a ‘young’ defence: “Efe’s a great signing. He’s got that bit of experience and we don’t know how long Liam Gordon is going to be out for so I was absolutely delighted I could get him in. We’ve got young Lars Dendoncker and young Hayden Muller in that area so Efe’s experience will help us.

“He’s not played for a while and he’s only trained once with us so I didn’t put him on against…