Super Falcons, Mali Train At MJA As All Is set For kick-Off

Reigning African champions Nigeria and opening –day opponents Mali both had a feel of the remodelled Mobolaji Johnson Arena on Tuesday, less than 24 hours to Wednesday’s commencement of the maiden edition of Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Tournament in the City of Lagos.

Both teams will lock horns on the lush turf of the new, impressive arena, hitherto known as the Onikan Stadium, and which has now been upgraded to a jaw-dropping, compact venue capable of hosting a range of international games.

Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, who has not hidden his keen desire to see to the success of the six –day invitational in the City of Aquatic Splendour, made his way unannounced to the Mobolaji Johnson Arena both on Monday evening and on Tuesday morning, with firm gubernatorial directives to the contractors to get done quickly with the little touches left on the structure.

On Tuesday morning, at a meeting with the Local Organizing Committee led by Barr. Seyi Akinwunmi, the First…