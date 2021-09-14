Tomoi: AC Milan Ready For Liverpool Test

Former Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori says AC Milan go to Liverpool this week full of confidence.

The Reds host Milan for their opening Champions League group game in a repeat of the 2005 and 2007 finals. It will be the first time Milan has played at Anfield.

“I remember them both really well,” Tomori told the Daily Mail.

“My best friend was a Liverpool supporter. He was buzzing for that final in Istanbul and when AC Milan went 3-0 up with such a terrific team I was thinking, ‘he’s going to be upset at school tomorrow’.

“The comeback made it such a great final. Disappointing for Milan but then 2007, Athens, it was the rematch and the revenge. One-one in the finals, you can say. This fixture has a lot of history in it for both clubs. They prefer the 2007 version in Milan, and I do, too.”

