UCL: Bonke Declares Himself Fit For Juventus Clash

Nigeria midfielder Innocent Bonke says he is fit for Malmo’s UEFA Champions League home clash against Juventus on Tuesday (today), Completesports.com reports.

Bonke sustained an unspecified injury in Malmo’s 1-1 away draw against IFK Norrkoping last weekend which put his participation against the Italian side in doubt.



The 25-year-old has now shaken off the injury and he is available for selection tonight.

“I have recovered fast and thanks to the medics in my team so as to be available for an important first game of the Champions League group stage,” he told ckdmedia.ng.

“It’s going to be a difficult match, we will give it our best shot.”

