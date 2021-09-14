Zenith Game Crucial, Not My Contract -Azpilicueta

Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta has revealed that his attention is focused on the team’s Champions League opener against Zenit St. Petersburg today (Tuesday) and not his contract.

The Spanish star’s contract is expected to expire at the end of the season but he insisted that he’s not worried about his future.

Azpilicueta stated that he wants to focus on getting results for the team as they look to defend the Champions League trophy they won last term.

“I don’t have any concerns, I feel fully trusted by the club since I arrived.

Read Also: Salah Deserves Improved Contract At Liverpool -Carragher

“At the moment it is true that my contract ends in June but I just focus on what’s next, to train and play the best I can.

“Everything will take care of itself, I don’t need to say anything more. I have to keep doing what I am doing and it will come by itself.

“Of course, I love to be here, I feel loved since I arrived and my aim is to be here for as long as I can be.”

Complete Sports