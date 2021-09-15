AC Milan Don’t Scare Us -Henderson

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson says the team battle ready to face AC Milan in tonight’s UEFA Champions League game at Anfield.

The England international made this known in match programme notes, where he said that the three points remains the major priority of the Reds.

He said: “A European night at Anfield with fans. Wow. They say you don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone, but in this case we always knew. That’s why we’ve been so desperate to have these nights back. Tonight was always going to be special, no matter who the opposition was. The fact that our opponents are AC Milan only makes it even more special.

Read Also: Exclusive: Finidi’s Decision To Join Enyimba Is Right -Amuneke

“I only found out the other day that this will be the first time our two clubs have met outside of a pair of Champions League finals and it really surprised me, but again rarity value will add to the sense of occasion. It always makes me massively proud when I see the…