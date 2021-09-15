Aisha Buhari Cup: Monday’s Late Brace Seals Win For Falcons Over Mali

Substitute Gift Monday’s late second-half brace secured a 2-0 win for the Super Falcons, in the opening match of the Aisha Buhari Cup at the Onikan stadium, Lagos, Completesports.com reports.

The Falcons have now made it nine wins in 10 meetings against Mali with just one draw.

After being frustrated in most part of the game, the Falcons eventually broke the deadlock in 83rd minute.

After connecting with a pass on the left, Asisat Oshoala sent a lovely cross into the box which Monday met with a header which lopped over the Malian keeper.

And in the 91st minute the Falcons doubled their lead through Monday who ran on to a flicked header before lobbing the keeper.

The Falcons will be back in action on Tuesday September 21 when they take on South Africa at the same venue.

Meanwhile, the second game of the tournament will see Cameroon battle Morocco at the Onikan stadium on Thursday.

By James Agberebi

