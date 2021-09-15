Amuneke: How Super Eagles Can Win 2022 AFCON Title

Former Super Eagles winger Emmanuel Amuneke says the team can win a fourth Africa Cup of Nations title in Cameroon, reports Completesports.com.

Gernot Rohr’s charges are among the 24 countries that will compete for the coveted title in the competition.

The Super Eagles last won the AFCON title in South Africa 2013.

“To win the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) is not a tea party. It requires proper planning which include adequate preparations by the Super Eagles. The football house must provide the team with the enabling environment to achieve the set goals,” Amuneke told Ifeanyi Udeze Diary on Brila FM.

“Team selection is also key to optimal performance of the Super Eagles so I expect the handlers to pick the team on merit. I have no doubt in my mind that Nigeria can win it in Cameroon if the right thing is done.”

Amuneke also warned that the Super Eagles must work hard to claim the title as they can’t achieve…